Duarte said the media were “not known for being sensitive” and for caring about people and their families‚ which was one of the reasons the information was not made public.

“It would be wrong to do so‚ it would be adventurous to do so … I don’t think we want to do that‚” she said. “Yes‚ we will sit down with him first and discuss what we believe might be the issues‚ before we venture into a slaughterhouse of opinion‚ yet again‚ by yourselves [the media] and the opposition.”

Parliament is expected to elect a new president by Friday or at an earlier time if the chief justice is available.

Duarte also confirmed members of the NEC would crisscross the country at the weekend to explain its decision to recall Zuma to its rank and file.

“We’re sending out all our NEC members to all 54 regions of the country to explain to the ANC membership why we took the decision that we took. We are not celebrating that we had to recall a cadre who has served for 60 years. We’re not celebrating tonight that he has considered all the issues and decided to resign‚” she said.

The ANC thanked Zuma for his service as head of state.

“President Zuma remains a disciplined member of the ANC‚” said Duarte. “In giving effect to the decision of the ANC NEC to recall him‚ President Zuma has reaffirmed his commitment to the principles‚ practices and character of the movement to which he has dedicated his life.

“Having taken the difficult decision to recall Comrade Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC nonetheless wants to salute the outstanding contribution he has made and express its profound gratitude to him for the role he has played in the ANC spanning over 60 years of loyal service.”

She admitted that Zuma’s rise through the party ranks – ultimately becoming the country’s first citizen – had not been incident-free‚ but said Zuma’s contributions could not be overlooked.