If the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters join forces and are able to remove President Jacob Zuma on Thursday‚ he will still keep his package.

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos said if the motion of no confidence in Zuma succeeds‚ he will have to immediately resign.

“The cabinet must [also] resign. The speaker becomes the acting president in the mean time and the chief justice must then decide when the National Assembly should meet to elect a new president within 30 days.

De Vos said Zuma’s package as a former president would remain the same.

If Zuma chooses to resign sometime on Wednesday‚ “nothing” happens to his package‚ De Vos explained. But if he is impeached by Parliament‚ Zuma would lose all his benefits.