Politics

Zuma resignation should not result in amnesty: Maimane

14 February 2018 - 23:55 By Qaanitah Hunter
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

Jacob Zuma should not be given amnesty or immunity in lieu of his resignation from office.

This was the immediate reaction of DA leader Mmusi Maimane to the stepping-down of the fourth democratically elected president of South Africa on Wednesday night.

In a statement‚ Maimane said the DA welcomed Zuma’s “overdue resignation” and called for him to face the 783 criminal charges still awaiting him before the courts.

“Even in his resignation speech tonight‚ he refused to take any responsibility for his actions‚ and for the harm he caused the country. Such shameless disdain requires a level of pathology that reveals Jacob Zuma’s true nature‚” he said.

President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Feburary 14 2018 during a televised address to the nation. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Maimane said that now that the ANC decided to recall him as state president‚ Zuma must face charges and be prosecuted.

"Zuma built a deep system of corruption that has penetrated every part of the government and the criminal prosecution system. These criminal networks run deep‚ and will not be easy to uproot. It will take more than talk of a New Deal‚” he said.

The DA has repeated its call for a dissolution of parliament so that the newly-elected president received a mandate from the public.

READ MORE

WATCH | The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa

Watch the moment President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
Politics
2 hours ago

End of an era: the life and times of Jacob Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has resigned as head of state. We look back at his time in the party and as president of the country.
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Some of the best reactions to #ZumaResigns Politics
  2. 'I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment': Zuma has resigned Politics
  3. We will tell Zuma what he did wrong‚ says ANC Politics
  4. Zuma resignation should not result in amnesty: Maimane Politics
  5. WATCH | The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma resigns on live TV
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as the president of South Africa
X