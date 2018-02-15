ANC councillor behind bars on Valentine's Day after 'hit' at military base

An ANC councillor has been implicated in a bizarre murder plot that failed twice but succeeded on a third attempt.

Oudtshoorn councillor Magdaleen Titus landed behind bars on Valentine’s Day after she had allegedly hired “hitmen” to murder her husband Preston Titus‚ who was stabbed and hammered to death at their home on a military base in December 2017.

Titus appeared in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Wednesday in a bid to be released from custody but her bail application was postponed to February 21‚ said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Events leading up to Titus’s gruesome death were revealed in a plea agreement entered into with the state by Sixabiso Klip – Magdaleen’s former driver who knew the family well. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail in January for murdering Titus‚ a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).