Members of the ANC’s national executive committee are expected to descend on KZN to explain their decision to recall President Jacob Zuma to regional party members.

The province is a traditional foothold of support for Zuma and has been a point of disunity in the ruling party. Zuma formally tendered his resignation to the speaker of the national assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ on Thursday morning after a late night broadcast to the nation on Wednesday.

Mike Mabuyakhulu‚ the convenor of the ANC’s interim leadership structure in the province - established by the ANC's Top Six last month after it suspended the provincial executive committee - said that that an engagement with their branches was imperative.

“We will be deploying members of the provincial interim team along with members of the NEC over the weekend. They will be explaining the reasons for the recall‚” he said. “It is appropriate that as the ANC we explain to our own members in our own structures the reasons why the president was recalled.”