The controversial artist who painted an explicit artwork of then-president Jacob Zuma on Nelson Mandela’s lap made an appearance at the Sandton Nelson Mandela Square for an art installation on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape artist Andile Mabulu is no stranger to stirring controversy. While some find his work distasteful and disrespectful‚ there are those who applaud his courage. David Kutu‚ who witnessed the erection of the artwork‚ said the artist’s work is “not for the faint-hearted”.

“I derived this from the responses I saw from people‚ especially older people. Some were very [annoyed]. There was a mixed reaction but after asking him what he is trying to convey to the nation‚ you make sense of it all.”