Politics

Controversial painter hits again‚ this time with Zuma and his dogs

15 February 2018 - 12:58 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Controversial Artist Ayanda Mabulu argues with security at Sandton Square in Johannesburg after erecting one of his artworks showing President Jacob Zuma and Nelson Mandela in the shopping centre.
Controversial Artist Ayanda Mabulu argues with security at Sandton Square in Johannesburg after erecting one of his artworks showing President Jacob Zuma and Nelson Mandela in the shopping centre.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The controversial artist who painted an explicit artwork of then-president Jacob Zuma on Nelson Mandela’s lap made an appearance at the Sandton Nelson Mandela Square for an art installation on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape artist Andile Mabulu is no stranger to stirring controversy. While some find his work distasteful and disrespectful‚ there are those who applaud his courage. David Kutu‚ who witnessed the erection of the artwork‚ said the artist’s work is “not for the faint-hearted”.

“I derived this from the responses I saw from people‚ especially older people. Some were very [annoyed]. There was a mixed reaction but after asking him what he is trying to convey to the nation‚ you make sense of it all.”

Ramaphosa can't get rid of all pro-Zuma Cabinet members‚ says analyst

With a possible Cabinet reshuffle on the cards‚ one political analyst says the incoming president Cyril Ramaphosa cannot entirely have his way with ...
Politics
51 minutes ago

In his explanation of the painting‚ Mabulu “made it clear that everything that former state president Nelson Mandela stood for‚ the Jacob Zuma leadership took away. Hence on one of his paintings‚ Mandela is in tears - that tore me apart as well‚” Kutu said.

In one of the installations was a monkey seated on a throne chair‚ with a chain seemingly meant to put Zuma's sons Edward and Duduzane on the leash. The sons were in figure of bulldogs in labelled white t-shirts. Close to the monkey was another bulldog labelled Khulubuse‚ Zuma’s nephew.

“He did explain the dogs. The main one on the throne is Zuma and his private part is cut off‚” said Kutu.

Edward Zuma is known for his vigorous defence of his father in the media‚ while Duduzane is reportedly a beneficiary and middleman for the friendship between his father and the unpopular Gupta family.

Nkandla residents heart-broken over recall decision

Anger and despair rippled through Nkandla on Wednesday evening‚ hours before Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa.
Politics
40 minutes ago

“He is liberated and confident. He believes in freeing ourselves from fear of repercussions of our acts. While the leadership of Zuma boils him up to his last nerve‚ the well-spoken Mabulu articulates himself very well. He is the one we should stand in awe of for breaking the silence‚” Kutu said about the artist.

Durban wax sculptor and painter Lungelo Gumede who captured Zuma‚ and several other personalities‚ in wax and paint recently said buyers were not interested in his Zuma sculpture.

If you are an art fanatic‚ you should look out for the Investec Cape Town Art Fair‚ which runs from Friday 16 until Sunday 18 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

TimesLive is awaiting comment of the Nelson Mandela Square management.

Mabulu showcased his work on the same night the president rendered his resignation on live television.

Posted by Hlengiwe Vilakati on Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Most read

  1. What did Zuma do? The presidency explains Politics
  2. Controversial painter hits again‚ this time with Zuma and his dogs Politics
  3. BREAKING | De Lille survives no-confidence motion by one vote Politics
  4. LIVE | EFF will not take part in election of new president Politics
  5. Nkandla residents heart-broken over recall decision Politics

Latest Videos

'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
Zuma is gone! But we’ll miss his charisma
X