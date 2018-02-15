EFF explains why it wants early elections

on's vote for a new president and its reasons for wanting parliament to be dissolved.

A statement authored by the party's Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi states:

"The EFF patiently and relentlessly fought against Jacob Zuma’s leadership of South Africa because he was a disaster‚ a post-colonial disaster who almost brought South Africa to its total collapse.

The EFF is not sympathetic to Zuma’s games of victimhood. He is a conman‚ and trickster who when caught in the wrong‚ plays victimhood with the aim of misleading the gullible into supporting him. We call on all South Africans to not fall victim of Zuma’s crocodile tears and victimhood games he plays every time he is in the wrong. South Africa‚ the whole nation has been a victim of a conman‚ an impostor for close to a decade and no one should fall into that trap again.