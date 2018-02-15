Guard against 'tsotsi elements' after Zuma's resignation‚ says analyst

"There is no real consequence for KwaZulu-Natal except if you consider the pro-Zuma faction in the ANC‚ who have lost much in the last few months from not having a representative in the Top Six of the ANC NEC‚ to having the KwaZulu-Natal PEC election at the last provincial congress being considered null and void."

"The resignation of Zuma is a huge blow to this sector of the ANC‚ as it takes them further away from centres of patronage and privilege. The general population of KwaZulu-Natal however will in all likelihood continue with their daily lives and hope for the best under new leadership‚" she said.