Guard against 'tsotsi elements' after Zuma's resignation‚ says analyst
Some Nkandla residents may believe that their benefits will go with President Jacob Zuma when he leaves office‚ while others are happy to see him go.
This is according to University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lubna Nadvi. Nadvi said Zuma's resignation has been received with mixed reaction in his home province.
President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Feburary 14 2018 during a televised address to the nation.
"There is no real consequence for KwaZulu-Natal except if you consider the pro-Zuma faction in the ANC‚ who have lost much in the last few months from not having a representative in the Top Six of the ANC NEC‚ to having the KwaZulu-Natal PEC election at the last provincial congress being considered null and void."
"The resignation of Zuma is a huge blow to this sector of the ANC‚ as it takes them further away from centres of patronage and privilege. The general population of KwaZulu-Natal however will in all likelihood continue with their daily lives and hope for the best under new leadership‚" she said.
Jacob Zuma is no longer the president of South Africa. TimesLIVE takes a look back at his tenure leading the country.
Nadvi believes that "real physical violence" will not break out in the province following Zuma's resignation. "Those individuals and groups who benefited from the circles of patronage that Zuma had set up may hold some demonstrations in protest at his stepping down‚ but it's unlikely that it will spill over into any kind of civil war or the like."
"Unless of course there are tsotsi elements that are set up to deliberately create chaos and instigate violence. We have to all be vigilant and guard against this as South Africans‚" she said.
During his resignation announcement on Wednesday night‚ Zuma said no life should be lost in his name. "I have also been disturbed by the instances of violence that have occurred because of the different views among members of our organisation outside our headquarters‚ Luthuli House."
"No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name‚" he said before announcing his decision to resign.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE