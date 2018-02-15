Politics

Gupta accused to apply for bail

15 February 2018 - 11:39 By Graeme Hosken
Image: Graeme Hosken via Twitter

Indications are that suspects in the R220-million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case will apply for bail on Thursday.

The accused were arrested in Hawks raids on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ and their businesses in Gauteng. Raids were also carried out in Bedfordview‚ Houghton as well as in Bloemfontein.

According to sources‚ the accused are expected to apply for bail of R250‚000 each. The proceedings are set to begin soon.

X