We congratulate currently Acting President Cyril Ramaphosa. We hope this is the beginning of a new era under your leadership. We would like to make one suggestion for your State of the Nation address tomorrow night:

Please make a clear statement about the importance of a vigorous‚ independent civil society in our constitutional democracy; that we are not the enemy‚ and that government officials should seek to listen to and work with civil society in the realisation of social justice.

Strength and vision to you in leading us in this new struggle for social justice and equality. We will support your good efforts‚ but will remain independent and critical when we do not agree.

Our country has walked a long road to freedom. We have tried not to falter; we have made (huge) missteps along the way. But have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill‚ one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.

Today‚ we take a moment here to rest‚ to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds us‚ to look back on the distance we have come. But we can only rest for a moment‚ for with freedom come responsibilities‚ and we dare not linger‚ for our long walk is not ended. (With deep respect‚ love and thanks to Madiba from whom we loaned these words).