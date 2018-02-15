IN FULL | 'I do not fear exiting political office': Zuma's resignation speech

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of the country. Read his full resignation speech below:

Members of the Media, present here,

Fellow South Africans, I address you after weeks of speculation about my future as President of the Republic of South Africa.

In particular, I make reference to the much publicized and awaited decision of the African National Congress issued on 13 February 2018.

It is now public knowledge that the National Executive Committee of the ANC resolved to recall me as the President of the Republic.

I have also learned that, before I respond to the initial decision, a new decision has been made by the ANC, whose effect is that I have now been compelled to resign by way of a motion of no confidence, set down for tomorrow, 15 February 2018.

The ANC is indeed the party on whose nomination I became a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa after its victory of the national elections of 2014.