Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizeka doubts that beleaguered Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is still a member of his party.

De Lille‚ who is entangled in an acrimonious public spat with the DA leadership‚ faces a motion of no confidence – brought by her own party – on Thursday. The party accuses De Lille of a litany of things‚ including corruption and maladministration. De Lille has not held back.

She accused the DA’s top echelons of bullying‚ and the squabbles are turning into a PR nightmare as the party has depicted Cape Town as an archetype of good governance – under its leadership. There seems to be no end in sight to the skirmishes which have spilled over to the courts.

De Lille will face the vote of no confidence emboldened by a high court ruling in her favour on Wednesday. De Lille approached the High Court in Cape Town for an order instructing council speaker Dirk Smit to ensure councillors could vote with their conscience on Thursday.

This followed a tip-off from her ally Suzette Little‚ chairman of the DA caucus in the city council‚ that DA federal executive chairman James Selfe “was of the opinion that in terms of the DA’s constitution all caucus members are bound by the caucus decision [to support the motion of no confidence]‚ even those who did not vote for it”.