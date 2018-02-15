Motion of no confidence against Zuma still on the table

The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma could still proceed if he fails to hand in his resignation letter by Thursday afternoon.

While Zuma announced his resignation on Wednesday night‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had not received his letter by Thursday morning.

The EFF's Godrich Gardee took to Twitter to say "if by 2pm when parliament sits @MbeteBaleka is not able to read it into record‚ Motion of No Confidence debate starts. It's not yet uhuru!!! #ZumaHasNotFallen"