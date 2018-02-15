Motion of no confidence against Zuma still on the table
The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma could still proceed if he fails to hand in his resignation letter by Thursday afternoon.
While Zuma announced his resignation on Wednesday night‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had not received his letter by Thursday morning.
The EFF's Godrich Gardee took to Twitter to say "if by 2pm when parliament sits @MbeteBaleka is not able to read it into record‚ Motion of No Confidence debate starts. It's not yet uhuru!!! #ZumaHasNotFallen"
Letter of resignation from @PresidencyZA not yet received by @ParliamentofRSA and if by 2pm when parliament sits @MbeteBaleka is not able to read it into record, Motion of No Confidence debate starts. It's not yet uhuru!!! #ZumaHasNotFallen pic.twitter.com/PGKuGtp6ru— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) February 15, 2018
The EFF has been pushing for the motion of no confidence against Zuma but on Wednesday announced that it had abandoned its bid to take the matter to court after reaching an agreement with the ANC.
The ruling party later announced that it would back an EFF-sponsored motion against Zuma‚ should he fail to resign. The party had already announced his recall‚ backing newly elected ANC head Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the reigns.
