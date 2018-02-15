“Some public services are cases worse now than they were in 1994. The South African Revenue Service and the National Prosecuting Authority used to be our pride and joy‚ but now they are captured‚” Mohale said.

He said the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were bankrupt.

“We need to address the leadership‚ capital structure and governance issues gripping these SOEs.

“Now that we have Mr Zuma out of the way‚ and the terms of reference and regulations promulgated‚ enabling the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to be functional‚ we need it to be adequately resourced to begin its work of investigating state capture against key figures in the ANC’s senior leadership and in Mr Zuma’s cabinet.”

Mohale said his organisation stood ready to present its proposal on an emergency socio-economic recovery plan.

“In business‚ the incoming administration‚ hopefully free of dead wood‚ incompetence and those facing corruption allegations‚ will find a willing and capable partner to help pull back our country from the brink of collapse‚” Mohale said.