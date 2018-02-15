Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's national office has taken over an investigation into a complaint laid against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

Mkhwebane’s office in the Western Cape had been handling the complaint‚ laid by the ANC last year against Zille after she allegedly put pressure on officials of her government to help kickstart her son’s fledgling business.

The Sunday Times at the time reported on copies of emails that showed the provincial government worked on tight deadlines to ensure Zille's son‚ Paul Maree‚ and his business partner‚ Chris Mills‚ had the use of 150 new tablets worth R625‚000 for a school holiday project.

They showed the Western Cape Department of Education treated the project as a “priority” and did “everything they could possibly [do] to expedite” the procurement of tablets by Maree’s deadline.