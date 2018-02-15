Ramaphosa promises to do his best not to disappoint South Africans

“I will come to this House on a regular basis to exercise accountability‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said opposition leaders spoke about unity‚ patriotism and working together - things that resonated with what he wanted to do.

He reassured opposition leaders that he would put the country first.

“I will try very hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa‚” he said.

In response to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s statement that he would see Ramaphosa at the ballot box‚ Ramaphosa said Maimane should leave elections aside for now.

“Let’s deal with the current moment rather than grandstanding‚” he said.