Politics

Ramaphosa promises to do his best not to disappoint South Africans

15 February 2018 - 15:34 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Phumza Sakona Ntongana

“South Africa must come first in everything that we all do.”

These were the words of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to well wishes and advice by leaders of political parties after his election as head of state on Thursday.

Parliament met on February 15 2018 to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as head of state.

Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly for the first time as president‚ first thanking members for electing him.

“I truly feel humbled given this privilege to serve our people‚” he said.

He told the opposition he would want to work with all political parties and would begin a series of engagements with them.

“I will come to this House on a regular basis to exercise accountability‚” he said.

Ramaphosa said opposition leaders spoke about unity‚ patriotism and working together - things that resonated with what he wanted to do.

He reassured opposition leaders that he would put the country first.

“I will try very hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa‚” he said.

In response to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s statement that he would see Ramaphosa at the ballot box‚ Ramaphosa said Maimane should leave elections aside for now.

“Let’s deal with the current moment rather than grandstanding‚” he said.

READ MORE

Why Cope claims Ramaphosa violated his oath of office

Cope's Mosiuoa Lekota on Thursday objected to Cyril Ramaphosa's nomination in parliament‚ alleging he had violated his oath of office multiple times.
Politics
3 hours ago

We will work with Ramaphosa's ANC‚ says Zuma family

The family of former President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members and supporters to practice maximum restraint in the wake of his departure.
Politics
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as president in a parliamentary vote on Thursday after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Supra Mahumapelo throws his weight behind Zuma Politics
  2. WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament for the first time Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's swearing in as president Politics
  4. Probe into complaint against Zille now being handled by national office of ... Politics
  5. No time to celebrate as work to be done after Ramaphosa’s election: BLSA Politics

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
X