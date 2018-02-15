North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ one Jacob Zuma's staunchest supporters‚ remained full of praise for the former head of state following his resignation.

Mahumapelo was part of a group that fiercely defended Zuma throughout his scandal-filled presidency.

On Thursday‚ Mahumapelo credited Zuma with successes ranging from turning around the economy‚ rural development‚ the fight against HIV/Aids and raising life expectancy.

Asked if Zuma owed South Africans an explanation for his relationship with the Gupta brothers‚ Mahumapelo said: “He doesn’t have to explain to you and me.