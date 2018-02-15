Once the ceremony was concluded by director-general in the Presidency‚ Dr Cassius Lubisi‚ ministers and guests broke out in song.

Here is the full text of the oath of office read out by Ramaphosa:

In the presence of everyone assembled here‚ and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa‚ I‚ Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa‚ swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa‚ and will obey‚ observe‚ uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic; and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always:

• promote all that will advance the Republic‚ and oppose all that may harm it;

• protect and promote the rights of all South Africans;

• discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience;

• do justice to all; and

• devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people.

So help me God.