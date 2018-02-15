Politics

The oath is sealed: Ramaphosa is officially President

15 February 2018 - 18:08 By Qaanitah Hunter
South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa (R) holds up his right hand as he is sworn into office by South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (L) after being elected by the Members of Parliament at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018.
Image: Rodger BOSCH / POOL / AFP

“So help me God.” Those final words‚ repeated by Cyril Ramaphosa‚ concluded his swearing-in as the fifth President of the Republic on Thursday evening.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in of Ramaphosa by reading out the oath of office for Ramaphosa to repeat.

The ceremony was attended by first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe‚ Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ ministers‚ deputy ministers and opposition leaders at Tuynhuis‚ the president's Cape Town offices.

Mogoeng congratulated Ramaphosa once he officially signed and sealed the oath of office.

Cyril Rampahosa was sworn in as president of South Africa on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Once the ceremony was concluded by director-general in the Presidency‚ Dr Cassius Lubisi‚ ministers and guests broke out in song.

Here is the full text of the oath of office read out by Ramaphosa:

In the presence of everyone assembled here‚ and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa‚ I‚ Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa‚ swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa‚ and will obey‚ observe‚ uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic; and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always: 
• promote all that will advance the Republic‚ and oppose all that may harm it;
• protect and promote the rights of all South Africans;
• discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience;
• do justice to all; and
• devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people.

So help me God.

