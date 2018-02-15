Zikalala was speaking at a media briefing at the party’s provincial headquarters on Thursday following the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

Opposition parties tabled a motion to dissolve parliament‚ a matter which was not scheduled on the order paper.

This appeared to be a motion to scupper the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as President after Zuma bowed out after a protracted and belaboured transition negotiation.

“These people are opportunists and they think if they dissolve Parliament to get their election the ANC will lose. They think we are weak. The reality is that if we had an election now we would win and when we have an election in 2019 we will win that too‚” he said.

Zikalala moved to present a united image of the party in the province‚ thanking Zuma for his service and throwing their weight behind Ramaphosa newly installed at the helm.

“We will continue to support the leadership under Cyril Ramaphosa and ensure that we accelerate the implementation of our resolutions‚” he said. “We will close ranks around our president and will protect him at the rear and flanks from the manufactured advance of counter-revolutionaries into a rout‚” he added.

Parliament is expected to sit on Thursday afternoon.

When asked why Mabuyakhulu was not present at the briefing‚ Zikalala said: "He is the convenor and I am the coordinator – so I have the powers of a chair. It is not necessary for us both to be here like a married couple. This is not like Valentine's day‚” he said.