Twitter mourns loss of memes after Zuma exit
Cyril Ramaphosa may be carrying the hope of economic revival on his shoulders as he is expected to be sworn in as Sout Africa's new president today‚ but the wits on social media are bemoaning less imagery to come of a dancing‚ giggling Jacob Zuma.
Finally the day has come that we must face a life without #Zuma after #ZumaResigns during halftime of a #UCL match. Where to from here? I wonder will #Ramaphosa be able to supply us with the same amount of meme worthy material? https://t.co/bVRHBfdUEI— hughan butler (@boblarney) February 15, 2018
#Zuma clearly reminiscent of the burly african chief#Ramaphosa on the other hand is boring socially awkward, and uncharismatic plus no material for comedians— info Pap! (@infopap) February 15, 2018
how Zuma feels knowing that every Zulu song will now be replaced with a Venda jam Let’s #RoadToVenda and welcome #Ramaphosa #Zumaresigns pic.twitter.com/UWsnG4cgUV— Mr Anime Kancane (@Dj_FistosValley) February 14, 2018
#Ramaphosa can't even dance. #ZumaResigns #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/s7SMxPUEm5— dis ek, Samke. (@samkeigh_sam) February 15, 2018
Ramaphosa can bust some moves‚ though.
South Africa you're getting a new President today. #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/mEeNsVPTiC— 🕃DaveMashamaite🕄 (@DaveMashamaite) February 15, 2018
Meanwhile‚ Ramaphosa looks fighting fit for the day to come‚ starting off his morning with a seaside jog in Cape Town with a group of associates‚ including former finance minister and UDF comrade Trevor Manuel.
Our soon to be President running on the promenade this morning! #CyrilRamaphosa It’s a new day! @eNCA pic.twitter.com/NEQ8S6oVxv— Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) February 15, 2018
In Johannesburg‚ soaking soft rain is being hailed by some as a sign of peace to come after the bruising ANC succession battle.
Let it rain...Country cleansing in session 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #rain #ZumaHasFallen #riseSA— Wendy Simelane (@WendySimelane) February 15, 2018
