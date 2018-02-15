Politics

Twitter mourns loss of memes after Zuma exit

15 February 2018 - 08:41 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Cyril Ramaphosa may be carrying the hope of economic revival on his shoulders as he is expected to be sworn in as Sout Africa's new president today‚ but the wits on social media are bemoaning less imagery to come of a dancing‚ giggling Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa can bust some moves‚ though.

Meanwhile‚ Ramaphosa looks fighting fit for the day to come‚ starting off his morning with a seaside jog in Cape Town with a group of associates‚ including former finance minister and UDF comrade Trevor Manuel.

In Johannesburg‚ soaking soft rain is being hailed by some as a sign of peace to come after the bruising ANC succession battle.

Jacob Zuma resigned as the president of South Africa on Wednesday evening. South Africans took to social media to share their views.

