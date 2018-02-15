WATCH | As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
15 February 2018 - 15:27
Parliament met on February 15 2018 to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as head of state.
Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected the new president of South Africa unopposed in Parliament on Thursday.
The ANC leader was congratulated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who presided over the election.
The election comes a day after Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.
