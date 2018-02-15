Politics

WATCH | As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament

15 February 2018 - 15:27 By TimesLIVE

Parliament met on February 15 2018 to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as head of state.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected the new president of South Africa unopposed in Parliament on Thursday.

The ANC leader was congratulated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who presided over the election.

The election comes a day after Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as president in a parliamentary vote on Thursday after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.
