WATCH LIVE | Parliament meets to elect a new president

Parliament is meeting on Thursday to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as president.

Zuma made the announcement during a live television broadcast on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete confirmed she had received his resignation letter, which was effective immediately.

Acting president Cyril Ramaphosa will most likely be confirmed as Zuma’s permanent successor.

After being voted in, Ramaphosa is expected to address Parliament.

This is the slightly altered programme of Parliament for the next few days:

- Election of the new President at 2pm on Thursday‚ 15 February

- Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces at 7pm on Friday‚ 16 February for the President to deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address

- Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday‚ 19 February‚ to debate the President’s State of the Nation Address

- Reply by the President to the debate on Tuesday‚ 20 February

- Budget Speech at 2pm on 21 February