Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's swearing in as president

15 February 2018 - 16:54 By TimesLIVE

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to serve South Africans with humility and dignity. He’ll be officially sworn on Thursday evening. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com

Two hours after he was elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is being  officially sworn in as head of state on Thursday evening.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is officiating over the swearing-in ceremony at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

