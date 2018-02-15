WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's swearing in as president
15 February 2018 - 16:54
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to serve South Africans with humility and dignity. He’ll be officially sworn on Thursday evening. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com
Two hours after he was elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is being officially sworn in as head of state on Thursday evening.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is officiating over the swearing-in ceremony at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.
