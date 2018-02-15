There were equal measures of congratulations and caution from opposition parties in reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa becoming the fifty democratically-elected president of South Africa.

After Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng declared Ramaphosa president‚ Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ gave opposition parties time to respond to the election of the new president.

Leader of the official opposition‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ congratulated Ramaphosa - but noted that the DA will raise concerns if he does not deliver to the people.

“If you act in the interest of the people of south Africa we will cooperate as best we can to assist in that mission‚” he said.