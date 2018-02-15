Politics

Why Cope claims Ramaphosa violated his oath of office

15 February 2018 - 14:43 By Timeslive
Mosiuoa Lekota. File photo.
Mosiuoa Lekota. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Cope's Mosiuoa Lekota on Thursday objected to Cyril Ramaphosa's nomination in parliament‚ alleging he had violated his oath of office multiple times.

In a statement ahead of the session‚ Cope offered these reasons for the assertion:

"The ANC’s new top six‚ including its new president (Ramaphosa)‚ are complicit directly or indirectly in the corruption and capture of the state through their own actions or lack of action.

"Cyril Ramaphosa violated his Oath of Office when he did not act according his constitutional obligations and triumphantly announced land expropriation without compensation which is in direct violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

"Cyril Ramaphosa continues to proclaim the outdated struggle rhetoric that 'the ANC is the Parliament of the People'. This is in line with the ANC’s continual undermining of Parliament’s authority.

"South Africa will be creating a terrible repetition if they vote into office another person who had broken his oath of office.

"What SA need is a fresh start. The Congress of the People calls for the dissolution of Parliament as it had been found by the Constitutional Court to have failed to exercise its Constitutional obligations."

READ MORE

We will work with Ramaphosa's ANC‚ says Zuma family

The family of former President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members and supporters to practice maximum restraint in the wake of his departure.
Politics
58 minutes ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as president in a parliamentary vote on Thursday after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma reluctantly resigned.
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Well done‚ and good luck‚ opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  2. WATCH | As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament Politics
  3. Opposition congratulates and cautions Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Those seeking dissolution of Parliament are mere ‘opportunists’: Zikalala Politics
  5. Why Cope claims Ramaphosa violated his oath of office Politics

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X