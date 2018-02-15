Why Cope claims Ramaphosa violated his oath of office

Cope's Mosiuoa Lekota on Thursday objected to Cyril Ramaphosa's nomination in parliament‚ alleging he had violated his oath of office multiple times.

In a statement ahead of the session‚ Cope offered these reasons for the assertion:

"The ANC’s new top six‚ including its new president (Ramaphosa)‚ are complicit directly or indirectly in the corruption and capture of the state through their own actions or lack of action.

"Cyril Ramaphosa violated his Oath of Office when he did not act according his constitutional obligations and triumphantly announced land expropriation without compensation which is in direct violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

"Cyril Ramaphosa continues to proclaim the outdated struggle rhetoric that 'the ANC is the Parliament of the People'. This is in line with the ANC’s continual undermining of Parliament’s authority.

"South Africa will be creating a terrible repetition if they vote into office another person who had broken his oath of office.

"What SA need is a fresh start. The Congress of the People calls for the dissolution of Parliament as it had been found by the Constitutional Court to have failed to exercise its Constitutional obligations."