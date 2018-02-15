Politics

‘Zuma is gone!’ Political parties‚ civil groups celebrate

15 February 2018 - 07:14 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma answers questions at the National Assembly on November 02, 2017 in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Political parties and civil society groups have celebrated the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Zuma had done untold harm to the country and left a legacy of unprecedented unemployment‚ growing poverty and corruption.

“We rejoice with all South Africans today as the long‚ painful decade of Zuma’s presidency finally comes to an end‚” Maimane said in a statement.

“Even in his resignation speech tonight‚ he refused to take any responsibility for his actions‚ and for the harm he caused the country. Such shameless disdain requires a level of pathology that reveals Jacob Zuma’s true nature.

“He must now face the 783 criminal charges still awaiting him before the courts. There can be no amnesty or immunity for Jacob Zuma.”

The SA Communist Party said: “The principal victims of the state capture agenda in which President Zuma has been central has had a particularly devastating impact on the working class and the rural and urban poor.

“In welcoming this long overdue resignation there are many lessons to be learnt. In the first place‚ this was not a willing stepping-down. Only a protracted struggle from within the ANC and its alliance has finally dislodged this President gone wrong.

“The SACP is proud of the role that we have played in this respect from within the Alliance and indeed from within the ANC caucus.”

Save SA‚ founded by ANC activist and businessman Sipho Pityana‚ saluted civil society and other South Africans for uniting against Zuma. “We are absolutely delighted to see the back of the worst president this country has ever seen. We look forward to seeing him again in court‚ and soon‚ to face justice for his multitude of crimes against the people of South Africa‚” Save SA said in a statement.

“Zuma’s resignation brings to an end the most calamitous era in our post-apartheid history‚ and will be celebrated by anyone who values our Constitution‚ our flag and our sovereignty.

Jacob Zuma may no longer be the president of South Africa, but we will miss his charisma. Here are some of the moments during his reign that made him the president with charm.

“All these together with the values of our young democracy were compromised by Zuma and his crony compradors‚ who pillaged the South African state for close on a decade.

“Like Zuma‚ these collaborators must also be removed from public office and face justice.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) congratulated ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa for the handling of the Zuma matter.

“We note Jacob Zuma’s opinion and claims of having served the country as best he was able‚ however we disagree with his views‚ as he continues believe that he has done nothing wrong‚” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“We need not deliberate further on Jacob Zuma’s failure as a leader of this country for the past nine years. What is important now is that we get behind a new leadership that has expressed its intention to root out corruption and introduce policies and a climate that aims to attract investment and create jobs.”

Trade union federation Cosatu said it was an opportunity for change in government.

Cosatu said the ANC now had a chance to give "its government a facelift". Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the incoming president was tasked with restoring confidence and dealing with the "mediocrity and bureaucratic arrogance that has paralysed government."

"Some ministers and government leaders need to be removed and replaced in order for our economy to grow and the people-centred development to thrive‚" Pamla was quoted as saying by Jacaranda FM.

"We do laud him for finally doing the right thing and freeing the country from what was a momentous week of political turmoil."

