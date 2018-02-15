“All these together with the values of our young democracy were compromised by Zuma and his crony compradors‚ who pillaged the South African state for close on a decade.

“Like Zuma‚ these collaborators must also be removed from public office and face justice.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) congratulated ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa for the handling of the Zuma matter.

“We note Jacob Zuma’s opinion and claims of having served the country as best he was able‚ however we disagree with his views‚ as he continues believe that he has done nothing wrong‚” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“We need not deliberate further on Jacob Zuma’s failure as a leader of this country for the past nine years. What is important now is that we get behind a new leadership that has expressed its intention to root out corruption and introduce policies and a climate that aims to attract investment and create jobs.”

Trade union federation Cosatu said it was an opportunity for change in government.

Cosatu said the ANC now had a chance to give "its government a facelift". Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the incoming president was tasked with restoring confidence and dealing with the "mediocrity and bureaucratic arrogance that has paralysed government."

"Some ministers and government leaders need to be removed and replaced in order for our economy to grow and the people-centred development to thrive‚" Pamla was quoted as saying by Jacaranda FM.

"We do laud him for finally doing the right thing and freeing the country from what was a momentous week of political turmoil."