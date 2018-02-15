Zuma's brother: ANC was 'colluding with the opposition'

Joseph said the family was very unhappy about the way his brother was removed. "This does not show justice. I don't think they should have allowed him to be removed like this. We are not happy because his term was about to come to an end and if they were patient with each other they should have waited until he finished his term‚" he said.

He said he did not understand why the ANC rushed to remove him. "We are very sad about this because he never said that he was not going to leave when his term expired."

Joseph said he had last met his brother about three weeks ago in Pretoria‚ but they did have much time to talk as the latter was meeting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and other Top Six officials.

He said during their brief conversation he had hope his brother was going to finish his term. "We're very sad as a family about what happened. Even you‚ if you were to be fired when you were going to go on pension‚ it's not right."

He accused the ANC of not showing unity by removing Zuma and colluding with opposition parties. "It would be better if the ANC showed how united they were but they never showed unity. It shows that division and that they are colluding with the opposition."

He said Zuma had played no role in former president Thabo Mbeki's recall in 2008. "Even when Mbeki was recalled it was not Zuma who removed him but it was the ANC that made that decision. And now they make it as if it was he was also part of that."