Politics

Zuma submits his resignation letter

15 February 2018 - 11:17 By Timeslive
ActingPresident Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Follow/Flickr

The Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ confirmed on Thursday that she has received a letter from President Jacob Zuma informing her of his resignation as the President of the Republic of South Africa.

"This has necessitated that the election of the President‚ which was initially scheduled for Friday‚ 16 February 2018‚ be changed to today at 2pm.

Effectively‚ this changes the agenda of today’s sitting of the National Assembly from considering a proposed Motion of No Confidence in the President‚ to that of electing a President. "The Speaker thanks the President Zuma for his service to the people of South Africa in the last eight years and wishes him well."

This is the slightly altered programme of Parliament for the next few days:

- Election of the new President at 2pm on Thursday‚ 15 February

- Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces at 7pm on Friday‚ 16 February for the President to deliver the 2018 State of the Nation Address

- Joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday‚ 19 February‚ to debate the President’s State of the Nation Address

- Reply by the President to the debate on Tuesday‚ 20 February

- Budget Speech at 2pm on 21 February

