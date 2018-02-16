Politics

5 things Ramaphosa must do urgently to right the ship

16 February 2018 - 06:28 By Ray Hartley
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament during his swearing in ceremony at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers a speech after being elected by the Members of Parliament during his swearing in ceremony at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS / AFP

With President Cyril Ramaphosa starting day one of his presidency on Friday‚ he will be staring down the mammoth task in front of him.

Among his first duties will be the delivering the state of the nation address‚ but there are things he has to do first:

1. Clean out the dead wood

Ramaphosa’s first priority should be to remove incompetent cabinet ministers. Former president Jacob Zuma was harshly criticised for corruption and nepotism‚ but his biggest failing was to severely damage the ability of government to deliver.

2. Restore the criminal justice system

The credibility of the prosecution service‚ the police and the Hawks is at an all-time low following Zuma’s deliberate campaign to prevent his prosecution. Ramaphosa needs to start with a new national director of public prosecution to replace Shaun Abrahams. The Hawks need to be turned into an effective‚ independent investigative arm of the justice system so that they can finally deal with corruption by senior public officials.

To read Hartley’s three other must-do’s for Ramaphosa‚ visit Times Select 

Most read

  1. Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to clear her name Politics
  2. Ramaphosa will get all the bells and whistles for Sona – plus some poignant ... Politics
  3. Former First Lady MaKhumulo just wants hubby back home in Nkandla Politics
  4. Naptosa welcomes Ramaphosa election as president Politics
  5. 5 things Ramaphosa must do urgently to right the ship Politics

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa’s election likely to spark economic growth: mining expert Politics
  2. The oath is sealed: Ramaphosa is officially President Politics
  3. WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament for the first time Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's swearing in as president Politics
X