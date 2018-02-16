Politics

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to clear her name

16 February 2018 - 08:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to focus on clearing her name and will ensure she is fairly treated by the Democratic Alliance.

De Lille survived a motion of no confidence by one vote on Thursday in the Cape Town city council. Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110.

“The DA should not insult the intelligence of voters. They should respect the institution of council. I am prepared to clear my name. My name has become synonymous with fighting corruption. I plan to clear my name once and for all‚” De Lille told Radio 702 on Friday.

She said she will subject herself to all disciplinary procedures.

“To get fairness‚ we have to follow due process. This rush in getting things done‚ is telling South Africans they are treating Patricia differently.”

The DA accuses the mayor of a number offences‚ including corruption and maladministration. It has also opened a criminal case against her. In turn‚ she has accused the DA leadership of bullying.

READ MORE

DA expulsion on cards for De Lille after she survives council vote

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille might soon have to defend her DA membership after she survived a vote of no-confidence by a whisker on Thursday.
Politics
17 hours ago

De Lille survives no-confidence motion by one vote

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille survived a motion of no-confidence by one vote on Thursday.
Politics
20 hours ago

'I'm off to court': De Lille storms out after being denied secret ballot

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille walked out of a city council meeting called to decide her fate on Thursday.
Politics
21 hours ago

Bid to oust De Lille starts with ANC being ejected

A special meeting of the City of Cape Town council‚ called on Thursday to vote on a DA motion of no-confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille‚ was ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to clear her name Politics
  2. Ramaphosa will get all the bells and whistles for Sona – plus some poignant ... Politics
  3. Former First Lady MaKhumulo just wants hubby back home in Nkandla Politics
  4. Naptosa welcomes Ramaphosa election as president Politics
  5. 5 things Ramaphosa must do urgently to right the ship Politics

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
X