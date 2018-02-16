Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to focus on clearing her name and will ensure she is fairly treated by the Democratic Alliance.

De Lille survived a motion of no confidence by one vote on Thursday in the Cape Town city council. Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110.

“The DA should not insult the intelligence of voters. They should respect the institution of council. I am prepared to clear my name. My name has become synonymous with fighting corruption. I plan to clear my name once and for all‚” De Lille told Radio 702 on Friday.

She said she will subject herself to all disciplinary procedures.

“To get fairness‚ we have to follow due process. This rush in getting things done‚ is telling South Africans they are treating Patricia differently.”

The DA accuses the mayor of a number offences‚ including corruption and maladministration. It has also opened a criminal case against her. In turn‚ she has accused the DA leadership of bullying.