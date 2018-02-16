The Nelson Mandela Royal House says President Cyril Ramaphosa is uniquely suited to move the country forward and elevate Madiba’s legacy.

“His Excellency President Ramaphosa bears the weight of great expectations and the prophets of doom and gloom are already casting aspersions on his ability to make the changes that South Africa needs. If we listened to these soppy soothsayers we would be paralysed into inaction‚” said Mandela’s grandson‚ Zwelivelile.

“South Africa needs the collective of our civil society structures‚ private sector‚ labour‚ progressive political players and a people-centred government to ensure transformation of our society‚ economy and political sphere.”

He urged the nation to unite to build prosperity‚ service delivery and hope.

The family paid homage to Ramaphosa’s predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma. “All leaders have achievements and failures and we celebrate his many achievements.”

But Zwelivelile said his presidency was characterised by corruption‚ state capture and “breach of governance” in the state-owned enterprises‚ particularly in the last years of his leadership.

He said Ramaphosa faced a mammoth task ahead to combat corruption and bring unity.

However‚ Zwelivelile said he would be advocating for the terms of the state capture inquiry to be expanded.