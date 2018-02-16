Politics

‘Congratulations President Ramaphosa‚’ from the Madiba family

16 February 2018 - 18:02 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

The Nelson Mandela Royal House says President Cyril Ramaphosa is uniquely suited to move the country forward and elevate Madiba’s legacy.

“His Excellency President Ramaphosa bears the weight of great expectations and the prophets of doom and gloom are already casting aspersions on his ability to make the changes that South Africa needs. If we listened to these soppy soothsayers we would be paralysed into inaction‚” said Mandela’s grandson‚ Zwelivelile.

“South Africa needs the collective of our civil society structures‚ private sector‚ labour‚ progressive political players and a people-centred government to ensure transformation of our society‚ economy and political sphere.”

He urged the nation to unite to build prosperity‚ service delivery and hope.

The family paid homage to Ramaphosa’s predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma. “All leaders have achievements and failures and we celebrate his many achievements.”

But Zwelivelile said his presidency was characterised by corruption‚ state capture and “breach of governance” in the state-owned enterprises‚ particularly in the last years of his leadership.

He said Ramaphosa faced a mammoth task ahead to combat corruption and bring unity.

However‚ Zwelivelile said he would be advocating for the terms of the state capture inquiry to be expanded.

READ MORE

IN PICTURES | All the glitz and glam from the #SONA2018 red carpet

There was excitement in the air ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address in Parliament on Friday night.
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma didn’t decline Sona invite – he just didn’t RSVP

Parliament said former president Jacob Zuma has not declined an invitation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address (Sona) - ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Deal with corruption‚ MPs say ahead of Ramaphosa's first Sona

Corruption is high up in the list of issues political parties want new state president Cyril Ramaphosa to address in his inaugural state of the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. World forum wants Ramaphosa to put women in his Cabinet Politics
  2. ‘Congratulations President Ramaphosa‚’ from the Madiba family Politics
  3. Mkhwebane must go‚ says EFF Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address Politics
  5. EC premier's future hangs in balance as party plans to meet on Monday Politics

Latest Videos

BDTV: News Leader with Makhosi Khoza
Food for the homeless, more Saturdays: what kids want from Sona
X