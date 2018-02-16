Eyes on Gigaba amid talk of Cabinet reshuffle before budget

"Ramaphosa should quickly announce a cabinet shuffle that jettisons all remnants of the Zuma years," BBH analysts wrote in a note adding: "the most important one that should be replaced is Finance Minister Gigaba."

Some economists and political analysts questioned the credentials of Gigaba when he was named to head Treasury in March last year, replacing Pravin Gordhan who had built a strong reputation for fiscal prudence.

Gigaba's unexpected appointment made him the fourth minister to lead the Treasury in just under two years as South Africa grappled with low growth and high unemployment. Though he lacked an economics background, he was no policymaking novice, having been public enterprises minister under Zuma from 2009-2014.

He also served as home affairs minister before moving to the finance ministry.

"HUGE SCRUTINY"

In October, Gigaba announced dire budget forecasts that included weak growth expectations, revenue shortfall and rising government debt, shocking financial markets.

"Expect huge scrutiny of the new cabinet, likely to be appointed over the weekend, as President Ramaphosa treads the line between party unity and his promise to fight corruption," Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

"Speculation is rife over who will read the budget on Wednesday, although we will be more focused on the content than the persona."