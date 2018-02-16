Former First Lady MaKhumulo just wants hubby back home in Nkandla

Former First Lady Sizakela MaKhumalo Zuma wants her husband back home in Nkandla after his resignation as state president.

This was revealed by a member of the Zuma family who spoke to MaKhumalo on Thursday after Zuma's resignation on Wednesday night. The family member said Zuma's first wife said she had seen his removal coming and she had accepted it.

“When I spoke to her this morning she said she has accepted that her husband is coming back home. She said she had already seen it coming but she has accepted it as long as he comes back home alive.”

But the family member said they were not happy at the manner in which Zuma was removed.

“It did not show maturity on the part of the ANC. He had done a lot for people's lives and the area.”

Zuma's brother Joseph, 77 said there was “no justice” in the way his brother was removed.

