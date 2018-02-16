Budget speech to reveal details of affording free education

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will next week reveal how South Africa will afford providing free higher education to the poor‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.

That is, of course, unless a cabinet reshuffle removes Gigaba from his position and the speech is delivered by someone else. Ramaphosa did not mention Gigaba by name when making the announcement.

Ramaphosa said his government would go ahead and implement the decision that was announced by former president Jacob Zuma last December – on the eve of the ANC national conference.