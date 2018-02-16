Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday‚ the 77-year-old said she had left the party because of the “shocking” behaviour of some of her comrades and the scandals that Zuma was implicated in.

“I was active both in the ANC and SACP for decades until Zuma was elected. He was elected even though he was heavily implicated in wrongdoing and there was a trial against him. It wasn’t just him‚ it was everything that went with it‚” Kemp said.

She said it was very difficult and hurtful for her to take the decision to leave the SACP and ANC.

“I found myself‚ after so many years‚ with nothing to do politically‚” Kemp said.

Asked why she has rejoined the ANC‚ she said the new leadership inspires hope for both the country and the ANC.

“I did not think that I would ever rejoin the ANC. I feel now it is possible for the ANC to get back to its old self. The ANC has a strong and deep connection with the people‚” she said.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said the ANC was humbled by the news that Kemp would be rejoining the party.