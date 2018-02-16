Politics

IN PICTURES | All the glitz and glam from the #SONA2018 red carpet

16 February 2018 - 16:59 By TimesLIVE
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

There was excitement in the air ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address in Parliament on Friday night.

Before that, all eyes were on the red carpet where ministers, members of Parliament, and guests strutted their stuff ahead of the new president's inaugural speech.

Who wore it best? You decide:

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Helen Zille and her designer Brandon van der Vyver on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

ANC MP Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe and his wife Lydia on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his wife Norma on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his wife Philisiwe Buthelezi on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies with his wife, Grace Constable-Davies, on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Dali and Rachel Tambo on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe with his wife Bridgette on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu with his wife Thembi on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander
Red army on the red carpet: Julius Malema leads his Economic Freedom Fighters into Parliament ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

