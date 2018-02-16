IN PICTURES | All the glitz and glam from the #SONA2018 red carpet
There was excitement in the air ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address in Parliament on Friday night.
Before that, all eyes were on the red carpet where ministers, members of Parliament, and guests strutted their stuff ahead of the new president's inaugural speech.
Who wore it best? You decide:
Finance minister Malusi Gigaba arrives at #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/ksMB19dItE— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 16, 2018
Dali Tambo and his wife Rachel get physical on the red carpet 😘 #Sona2018 pic.twitter.com/4Ek0FK1mDn— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 16, 2018
Tendai Kuruneri wanted to look playful, happy for the country’s new beginning. #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/PSyHCfEXHP— Nashira Davids (@nashhannibal) February 16, 2018
Tendai Kuruneri does a twirl on the red carpet ahead of the #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/yViU4SAlIU— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 16, 2018
Dudu Manana “Because I love gold” #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/FZJBhsO3JB— Nashira Davids (@nashhannibal) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 Pretty in pink, Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has arrived . She created this outfit with a skirt and top from different designers. pic.twitter.com/60BlnCjFec— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 Minister David Mahlobo and his wife. He says dont rush Ramaphosa to appoint his own cabinet. pic.twitter.com/EZFlZFNCKO— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his daughter arrived. His dyghter chose a LBD with rose gold accessories. pic.twitter.com/FvaK49Vblz— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 NFP leader Zanela kaMagwaza Msibi has arrived. She has been ill but really made an effort today. pic.twitter.com/LTrBCmX3rO— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
Members of Parliament making their way to the NA #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/YJ4sAvqOEO— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
House Chairperson for Committees Hon Cedric Frolick and his Wife making their way to the NA #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/DzWGK0tuEZ— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 I am living for Mrs Nozuko Mbalula's dress. She says its something she had. pic.twitter.com/DT3KjTlQ3z— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
Police minister Fikile Mbalula arrives at #SONA2018 - photographers go wild 📸. 🎥 @AJGMolyneaux #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/rsLzSv6mXo— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 16, 2018
Grace Tseke in a dress by Unarine Boutique Shop. She wowed the press with her old Hollywood style. #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/CIzY8mAnhJ— Nashira Davids (@nashhannibal) February 16, 2018
Red Carpet #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/THZXNYSFoP— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
#SONA2018 ANC MP Tasneem Motara is wearing a navy dress "I bought at a shop" 😂 pic.twitter.com/zuEB03wq5C— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 16, 2018
Minister of Home Affairs Hon Ayanda Dlodlo on the Red Carpet #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/tKNtsxvmj5— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
Red Carpet #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/hjAuqKWOoG— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
Mayor of the @CityofTshwane @SollyMsimanga on the Red Carpet #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/bVXvXnUHmY— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018
Former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans and his wife gets the glam going on the red carpet. #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/YjvF4SZ37N— Nashira Davids (@nashhannibal) February 16, 2018
