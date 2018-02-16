Politics

Land redistribution without compensation on government agenda

16 February 2018 - 20:17 By MOIPONE MALEFANE
Image: 123RF/Gudella

The government will implement the expropriation of land without compensation.

This was confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his inaugural state of the nation address on Friday evening. He said the approach would be guided by the resolution made by the ANC's December conference that land be expropriated without compensation.

"We are determined that expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensure that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid,” he said.

He added that his government would undertake a process of consultation to determine how this ANC resolution would be implemented.

"We make a special call to financial institutions to be our partners in mobilising resources to accelerate the land redistribution programme, as increased investment will be needed in this sector," he said.

