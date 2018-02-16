Ramaphosa Sona: why it won't be a circus

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address (Sona) will be different from the last turbulent one delivered by Jacob Zuma.

And the reason is an undertaking given this week by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

“The state of the nation address will be delivered in a peaceful environment‚” Malema said at a press briefing on Thursday.

“We are giving Cyril that chance … I don’t want a situation where he says‚ ‘No‚ you never gave me a chance‚ you just started [disrupting the National Assembly] from the onset.’”

But the undertaking came with a caveat. “We are giving him a chance. And then … one of the things that he has to announce – removal of (the) minister of finance‚ please‚” he said.