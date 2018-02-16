Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

These are the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.

1. Jobs

There will be a jobs summit this year‚ an investment conference within three months and urgent action on youth unemployment‚ which Ramaphosa described as “our most grave and pressing challenge”.

2. Young people

A youth working group, representative of all young South Africans, will be set up “to ensure that our policies and programmes advance their interests”.

3. Infrastructure

“I will assemble a team to speed up implementation of new projects‚ particularly water projects‚ health facilities and road maintenance.”