Politics

Sona was ‘same old‚ same old’: Maimane

16 February 2018 - 22:28 By Kgaugelo Masweneng And Ernest Mabuza
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address as a mere continuation of the era of his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.

“Beyond the fine words of renewal and newfound unity‚ he unfortunately did not fulfill the expectations of the public with a clean break from the Zuma era and a total change from the current tried‚ tested and failed ANC policies that have brought our nation to this point‚” said Maimane on Friday evening after Ramaphosa had spoken in Parliament.

The opposition leader said Ramaphosa had promised no major policy reform‚ instead only tinkering with current policies that had not brought change to the lives of South Africans.

“There were too many conferences and summits announced‚ and not enough clear plans for fixing the problems‚” he said.

Maimane agreed that land reform had to be addressed “with urgency”‚ but would not support Ramaphosa’s comments that it would happen without compensation.

“We agree with the president on the empowerment of black women via land reform. This must not be just for the few‚ and we cannot in good conscience support the regressive policy of redistribution without compensation‚” he said.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa welcomed Ramaphosa’s address. However‚ like Maimane‚ he said it had a ring of familiarity.

“We must caution: we have heard these promises before and I hope that he has an administration that will support him and implement these ideas of his‚ in particular at government level‚” he said.

Ramaphosa has no plan: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema pulled no punches on Friday night‚ essentially describing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Meanwhile‚ political analyst Professor Susan Booysen was impressed by Ramaphosa’s articulation of his economic plans and promise of a new era.

“He also showed an intention to be accountable and responsible‚” she said. “There was a lot of motion cultivating a sense of joint accountability. It’s notable that he spoke with an emphasis on economic growth‚ land distribution and agriculture.

“I was particularly impressed by his plan to clear out state-owned enterprises – that they must be revived. It’s very encouraging that he said corruption had to end.”

She also commended Ramaphosa for his commitment to the fee-free higher education programme‚ which was introduced by Zuma shortly before the ANC’s national conference in December.

READ MORE

What Ramaphosa promised South Africans

Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa made many promises in his state of the nation address on Friday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

These are the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa focuses on the economy, announces SOE clean-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the recovery of the battered economy at the centre of his maiden state of the nation address.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma name gets booed as Ramaphosa thanks him at the start of Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa began his maiden state of the nation address by recognising his predecessor Jacob Zuma - a man he succeeded just over 24 ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sona was ‘same old‚ same old’: Maimane Politics
  2. Ramaphosa has no plan: Malema Politics
  3. What Ramaphosa promised South Africans Politics
  4. Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA Politics
  5. Ramaphosa promises to cut bloated cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
All the glitz from the red carpet at Sona 2018
X