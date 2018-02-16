Sona was ‘same old‚ same old’: Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address as a mere continuation of the era of his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.

“Beyond the fine words of renewal and newfound unity‚ he unfortunately did not fulfill the expectations of the public with a clean break from the Zuma era and a total change from the current tried‚ tested and failed ANC policies that have brought our nation to this point‚” said Maimane on Friday evening after Ramaphosa had spoken in Parliament.

The opposition leader said Ramaphosa had promised no major policy reform‚ instead only tinkering with current policies that had not brought change to the lives of South Africans.

“There were too many conferences and summits announced‚ and not enough clear plans for fixing the problems‚” he said.