WATCH | Ramaphosa deserves South Africa's support, says Makhosi Khoza

Former ANC MP, Makhosi Khoza, has said that newly elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, deserves the country's support.

Khoza, who is now a leader of her own party. has been very critical and outspoken about the ANC in the past. However she told Business Day TV that despite any weaknesses she had observed in Ramaphosa, he was the best that South Africa could offer.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president on Thursday after being elected to the position unopposed. Jacob Zuma, resigned late on Wednesday during a televised address to the nation. In his speech he said he disagreed with the way the African National Congress had thrust him towards an early exit after Ramaphosa replaced him as party president, but that he would accept the party's orders.