WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address
Note: This live stream is due to begin at 7pm
Newly-elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is giving his first state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Friday night.
Sona was postponed last week as Jacob Zuma battled to stay in office. He was forced to resign on Wednesday after the African National Congress (ANC) turned against him. His deputy, Ramaphosa, was sworn in as president on Thursday.
Arriving at parliament on Friday, Ramaphosa told journalists he was “a little bit excited, expectant, a little apprehensive” ahead of the speech, but said he was looking forward to the evening.
Among the immediate challenges facing Ramaphosa are a gaping R50-billion deficit, the threat of further credit ratings downgrades, and 26.7-percent unemployment.
Parliament met on February 15 2018 to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as head of state. Here's how it happened
In recent years, the Economic Freedom Fighters have disrupted Zuma’s annual Sona with its MPs walking out — or protesting and then being physically ejected from the chamber.
“Walking out of parliament is part of the acceptable practices [of democracy],” said EFF leader Julius Malema ahead of the speech. “If we need to, we will do that.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters plans to table a motion to dissolve Parliament, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday February 15 2018, adding that the party also wanted to have a peaceful state of the nation address.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE