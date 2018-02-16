WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers his first state of the nation address

Newly-elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is giving his first state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Friday night.

Sona was postponed last week as Jacob Zuma battled to stay in office. He was forced to resign on Wednesday after the African National Congress (ANC) turned against him. His deputy, Ramaphosa, was sworn in as president on Thursday.

Arriving at parliament on Friday, Ramaphosa told journalists he was “a little bit excited, expectant, a little apprehensive” ahead of the speech, but said he was looking forward to the evening.

Among the immediate challenges facing Ramaphosa are a gaping R50-billion deficit, the threat of further credit ratings downgrades, and 26.7-percent unemployment.