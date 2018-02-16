Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa made many promises in his state of the nation address on Friday.

While the promises and plans he made to the public were both general and specific‚ he gave a number of undertakings he would personally deal with.

Given the mess he inherited from his successor‚ Jacob Zuma‚ if Ramaphosa lives by his promises‚ he will surely be a busy man this year.

Among his promises were to:

- Set up a team “to speed up implementation of new projects‚ particularly water projects‚ health facilities and road maintenance”.

- Establish a digital industrial revolution commission, “which will include the private sector and civil society‚ to ensure that our country is in a position to seize the opportunities and manage the challenges of rapid advances in information and communication technology”.