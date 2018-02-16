Politics

World forum wants Ramaphosa to put women in his Cabinet

16 February 2018 - 18:38 By Ernest Mabuza
Thuli Madonsela‚ Naledi Pandor‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Makhosi Khoza‚ Cheryl Carolus‚ Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka ...

These are some of the names the International Women’s Forum SA (IWFSA) has proposed that President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider when making changes to his Cabinet.

“We believe there are women of proven ability‚ integrity and courage‚ fit for the daunting task that lies ahead‚” the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

It urged Ramaphosa to continue the ANC’s record of promoting gender equity in Cabinet.

“We propose the following outstanding women and others of similar ilk to serve in a new cabinet and suggest that their appointment to Cabinet would signal to South Africans that President Ramaphosa means business when he says he is committed to professional‚ ethical governance: Thuli Madonsela; Naledi Pandor; Lindiwe Sisulu; Makhosi Khoza; Cheryl Carolus; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and more.”

The forum said Madonsela had refused to be cowed in her singular pursuit of justice‚ in the face of threats and attempts to paint her as a servant of the enemy.

Pandor‚ the science and technology minister‚ had shown herself to be a politician of integrity and was among the first in Cabinet to publicly question behaviour she could not agree with.

“Sisulu is another seasoned Cabinet minister with the skills and determination demanded by the times. She has spoken passionately of the need to return to the governing ANC’s values in service of the people‚ a sentiment which the IWFSA wholly endorses.”

The forum said Khoza was a courageous‚ outspoken politician and an instinctive democrat.

It said Carolus‚ with her distinguished record in the struggle and in business‚ would bring to the Cabinet a unique perspective that spanned the corporate world and that of the poor and the working class.

“She is a bold‚ dynamic leader who would quickly deliver results.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka was another woman whose mettle had been proven in the furnace of South African politics and her skills honed in government.

“The IWFSA commends these exceptional citizens to President Ramaphosa. We urge him to consider them for appointment to cabinet as capable‚ courageous‚ determined women who would strengthen his hand in turning around the fortunes of a nation in need of healing.”

