World newsrooms in a state of capture after #Zexit
In just 24 hours‚ Jacob Zuma's resignation has generated more than 20‚000 articles around the world.
"Speculation over whether president Zuma will step down has dominated headlines for weeks‚ and the information vacuum created by the presidential communications strategy has led even established journalists and sources to be duped by fake news and rumours‚" said Matthew Barclay‚ from Media intelligence company Meltwater.
"The massive online response we've seen is no doubt in part owing to both the media and public's relief that they finally have some idea whose political programme the country will be following."
Social media was also ablaze with #Zexit news‚ and according to the company's analysis most people were angry about Zuma's legacy.
In response to Zuma's resignation‚ trade union Solidarity said his legacy was like a natural disaster.
“In the eyes of the international world South Africa fell from being the world’s darling to a polecat state as a result of Jacob Zuma’s foreign policy‚” said the head of the Solidarity Research Institute‚ Connie Mulder.
"Under his leadership the South African government smuggled Omar al-Bashir out of the country instead of arresting him. This must be the most unadulterated sign of how low South Africa fell in international esteem.”
Zuma became president of the country in 2009 and his letter of resignation was delivered to the Speaker of Parliament‚ Baleka Mbete‚ on Thursday.
