Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona hits all the right notes: BLSA

17 February 2018 - 16:26 By Timeslive
South Africa's newly-minted president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the National address at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 16, 2018.
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL / AFP

Business Leadership South Africa says it welcomes the positive sentiment and message of the inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ especially the determination to eradicate state capture‚ corruption and restore investor confidence and rule of law.

BLSA said it had renewed its pledge to partner with government and other social partners in realising the bold‚ but achievable‚ goals articulated in Sona.

Bonang Mohale‚ the CEO of BLSA‚ said: “We are very encouraged by what the President has said‚ and we believe most of what is contained in this speech is achievable with political will and resolve which we believe Mr Ramaphosa brings to the high office. He now needs to assemble an equally competent and capable team‚ including a deputy with an unimpeachable integrity‚ to assist him in delivering on these commitments.”

“The address hit all the right notes in terms of what we believe are the key fundamentals to rebuild investor and business confidence‚ stimulate growth and ultimately set the country for sustained success. Business stands ready to work with government to achieve the stated objectives‚” said BLSA chairman Jabu Mabuza.

BLSA‚ which has been working on an emergency economic recovery plan with other stakeholders‚ has promised to share details of the plan‚ Recovering our Future‚ with the new administration in coming weeks.

“In BLSA‚ the new administration has a willing‚ capable partner to pull our economy from the brink of collapse under the weight of corruption‚ incompetence and maladministration‚” Mohale said.

But he added: “All the positive‚ practical and achievable plans announced by the President will come to naught if the President doesn’t free his administration from colleagues who face serious corruption allegations and those who are plainly incompetent‚ lazy and unqualified for the jobs they’re in.”

