“South African banks are ready to respond to the call for business to work with other stakeholders towards the recovery of the economy and country. We will play our part in the proposed investment conference and the work groups and commissions on pressing national issues like economic growth‚ youth employment and the digital industrial revolution. These will help formulate practical policies that can be implemented and help build an economy geared for our current realities‚” said Basa MD Cas Coovadia.

He noted that the president had also committed to abide by the rulings of the Constitutional Court‚ especially those regarding the SA Social Services Agency and the distribution of social grants‚ saying that this commitment to the rule of law was essential for business and the social development of the country.

“South African banks have repeatedly said that that they are willing and able to ensure that social grants are legally distributed to their beneficiaries‚ within the terms of the Constitutional Court hearings. We hope that the way is now clear for a transparent‚ honest engagement between the banks and the Sassa and Department of Social Development‚” Coovadia stated. Agri SA said the Sona was a frank admission of the challenges negatively impacting on the morale of South Africans and the drivers which were critical to take the nation forward.

“Agri SA therefore wholeheartedly supports the economic solutions outlined in the State of the Nation Address to turn the country around and to create a future of hope‚ social cohesion and prosperity for all‚” Dan Kriek‚ president of Agri SA‚ stated.