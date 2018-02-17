Politics

Thank you‚ Mr President‚ now let’s all get to work – Outa

17 February 2018 - 16:15 By Timeslive
Image: Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse via Youtube

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in one speech managed to bring back dignity‚ hope and clarity to South Africa‚ says civic action organisation Outa.

“OUTA is looking forward to being a partner on this journey towards respect for the rule of law‚ Parliament and other institutions. President Ramaphosa’s speech displays deep knowledge of the problems facing South Africa and his willing to address these head on‚” said Theron.

“However‚ we will not hesitate to fight wrongdoing.”

Outa added that it welcomed Ramaphosa’s acknowledgement that the country’s past had been mired in poor economic growth and plundering of state coffers. It also welcomed his plan for a substantial reassessment of the disastrous state-owned entities‚ the promise of attention to the National Prosecuting Authority and SARS‚ and the reminder of the principles of Batho Pele.

“His comments that those involved in wrongdoing related to corruption will be attended to are extremely motivating‚ as it is our view that only when we hold the corrupt to account will the message becomes clear to others that corruption and wasteful expenditure will not be tolerated‚” said Wayne Duvenage‚ Outa’s CEO.

“South Africa’s future looks bright‚ if indeed the many initiatives of growth and opportunities the President spoke of are attended to‚ such as job creation‚ youth employment‚ rural economic stimulation and industrial hubs. The promises to address the dysfunctional mining charter‚ encourage small business incubation‚ expand agriculture and tourism‚ and address crime‚ are extremely encouraging‚” Duvenhage added.

