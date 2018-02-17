'Tired' Dlamini-Zuma wants out of Parliament
Will ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration?
Maybe, maybe not.
After losing a bruising battle for the presidency of the ANC in December, the former African Union Commission chairwoman has apparently told Ramaphosa she wants to step down as a National Assembly member.
According to ANC sources, Dlamini-Zuma told party bosses that she was “tired and had enough of politics”, and wants to quit parliament.
However, she has indicated she would remain a member of the ANC’s top leadership structures — the national executive committee and the national working committee.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
It is understood that Ramaphosa asked Dlamini-Zuma to stay on, saying he needed her services in government. Although this was a signal that Ramaphosa intended to appoint her to his cabinet, Dlamini-Zuma apparently said that she was not interested in becoming a minister or a committee chairwoman in parliament.
An NEC member sympathetic to Dlamini-Zuma said it was a bad time for her to step down because she could be seen as “sulking” over the result of the ANC conference.
“I don’t think it would be a strategic move for her to leave parliament. It would create an impression that she’s angry about the Nasrec outcome,” he said.
Read the full story in the Sunday Times.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
Please sign in or register to comment.