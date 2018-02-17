'Tired' Dlamini-Zuma wants out of Parliament

Will ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration?

Maybe, maybe not.

After losing a bruising battle for the presidency of the ANC in December, the former African Union Commission chairwoman has apparently told Ramaphosa she wants to step down as a National Assembly member.

According to ANC sources, Dlamini-Zuma told party bosses that she was “tired and had enough of politics”, and wants to quit parliament.

However, she has indicated she would remain a member of the ANC’s top leadership structures — the national executive committee and the national working committee.