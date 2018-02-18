President Cyril Ramaphosa should demonstrate his commitment to what he said on Friday night during his state of the nation address by getting rid of those ministers whose presence in the government has only ever been a source of scandal and failure‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

“President Ramaphosa should use the imminent reshuffle of the Zuma Cabinet as an opportunity to effect deep cuts to the profligacy and waste of the bloated Cabinet‚ and to rid the Cabinet of many of the people who propped up Zuma for so long.

“A new era of hopefulness and renewal cannot be achieved with the same people who were at the centre of nearly every Jacob Zuma scandal‚” Maimane said on Sunday.

He said Ramaphosa had an opportunity to demonstrate his true commitment to what he said on Friday night by ridding the executive of those ministers whose presence in the government has only ever been a source of scandal and failure.

“The promise of ‘renewal' requires that Malusi Gigaba‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Lynne Brown‚ David Mahlobo‚ Bathabile Dhlamini‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen be relieved of office as soon as possible‚” Maimane said.